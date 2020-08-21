Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $6.12. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1,659 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

