Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $53,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $40.88. 964,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,128. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

