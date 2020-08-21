Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LONKF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonking (LONKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.