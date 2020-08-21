Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento Sells 16,695 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $100,281.30.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $154,372.53.

On Monday, June 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $100,002.70.

On Monday, June 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $104,789.99.

LLNW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,600. The stock has a market cap of $740.98 million, a PE ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 1,398,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

