Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 346.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $139.63 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

