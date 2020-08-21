Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Sells $3,074,800.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LEN opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $78.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

