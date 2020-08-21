Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lanxess alerts:

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.