L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

L Brands stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

