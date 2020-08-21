L Brands’ (LB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.
L Brands stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in L Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
