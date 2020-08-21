L Brands’ (LB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

L Brands stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in L Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

