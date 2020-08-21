Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of KRUS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 971.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 705,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

