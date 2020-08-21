Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

