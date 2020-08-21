Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

