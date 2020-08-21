Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $319.53

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $319.53 and traded as low as $63.49. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 83,741 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.91) to GBX 4,800 ($62.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 319.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

