Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1life Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,583. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

