Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYS. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.