Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NYSE KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

