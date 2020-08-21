Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) PT Raised to C$2.41

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$1.96 to C$2.41 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE KRN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. Karnalyte Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33.
About Karnalyte Resources
