K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

ETR SDF opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.40. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €15.57 ($18.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

