K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €6.60 ($7.76) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

K&S stock opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.40. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €15.57 ($18.31).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

