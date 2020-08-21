JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Shares of BBL stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
