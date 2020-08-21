JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

