John S. Schoenstein Sells 8,033 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $179,376.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $231,865.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 700,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.53. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SVMK by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

