Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given a C$0.85 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) has been assigned a C$0.85 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian increased their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

JAG opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

