IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$7.34 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. IPH has a one year low of A$6.01 ($4.29) and a one year high of A$10.34 ($7.39).
About IPH
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.