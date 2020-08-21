IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$7.34 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. IPH has a one year low of A$6.01 ($4.29) and a one year high of A$10.34 ($7.39).

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

