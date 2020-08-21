Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

IVAC stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 36.0% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 86.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.