International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Shami Patel Sells 12,204 Shares

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 220,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,592. The company has a market capitalization of $671.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. International Money Express Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

