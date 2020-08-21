Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.50. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.22. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

