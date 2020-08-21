Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.22. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$18.64.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

