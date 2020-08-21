Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts have also commented on IFS. Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Banco Santander lowered Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. Intercorp Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 411,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

