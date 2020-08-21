Integrated Research Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.
Integrated Research has a 52 week low of A$2.19 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of A$4.89 ($3.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a PE ratio of 24.92.
Integrated Research Company Profile
