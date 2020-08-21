Integrated Research Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Integrated Research has a 52 week low of A$2.19 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of A$4.89 ($3.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a PE ratio of 24.92.

Integrated Research Company Profile

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

