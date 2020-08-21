Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Sells 48,814 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WCN opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

