Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,811. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 67.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

