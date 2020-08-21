Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 32,789 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $702,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,605,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Jared Grusd sold 32,903 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $794,936.48.

SNAP stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,687,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $105,871,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

