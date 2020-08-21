Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SSD stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. 152,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,175. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $78,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.