Insider Selling: Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,979,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

