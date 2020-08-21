Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 4,982 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $1,381,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,971,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

