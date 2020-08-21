Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,404 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $389,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40.

On Monday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $270.81. The stock had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

