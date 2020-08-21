Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 16,485 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,485 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $2,113,047.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,041,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

