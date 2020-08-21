Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells 2,719 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

