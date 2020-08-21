Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 5,977 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

