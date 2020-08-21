Insider Buying: Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Acquires 830,596 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis purchased 830,596 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.52 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 102,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

