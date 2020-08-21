Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Infinera stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,685. Infinera Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 33.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.