IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.26

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.26 and traded as high as $48.60. IDOX shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 78,627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million and a PE ratio of 478.00.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IDOX plc will post 482.0296309 earnings per share for the current year.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

