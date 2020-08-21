HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Qutoutiao (NYSE:QTT) Head to Head Analysis

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 1 0 3.00 HUYA 0 2 8 0 2.80

Qutoutiao currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 36.53%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Given Qutoutiao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than HUYA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $790.85 million 0.97 -$386.20 million ($1.52) -1.78 HUYA $1.20 billion 4.46 $67.25 million $0.29 84.79

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qutoutiao has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -43.29% -2,417.23% -85.81% HUYA 6.92% 7.63% 5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

