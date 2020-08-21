Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $60,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 149.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,650. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

