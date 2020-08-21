Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Hologic worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

