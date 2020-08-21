HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.93 ($48.16).

ETR:HLE opened at €39.12 ($46.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

