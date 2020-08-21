HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.69 ($69.05).

Shares of HEI opened at €51.06 ($60.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.03. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

