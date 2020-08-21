Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $1,160,874.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,900 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,160,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 27,647 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $884,980.47.

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,179,342.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,408,735.34.

HCAT opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

