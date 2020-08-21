Head to Head Survey: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 21.72% 10.26% 0.97% Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 24.79% 10.20% 1.32%

First Foundation has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 2.36 $56.24 million $1.25 12.27 Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $355.89 million 1.80 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Foundation and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Summary

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY beats First Foundation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

